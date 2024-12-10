Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT) Stock Price Down 0.3% – Here’s Why

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:OVT – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $22.52 and last traded at $22.52. 2,271 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 45,956 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.58.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $22.33.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd were issued a $0.3616 dividend. This is a boost from Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd.

Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The Overlay Shares Short Term Bond ETF (OVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US short-term, investment grade bonds combined with a US large cap put spread strategy. OVT was launched on Jan 14, 2021 and is managed by Overlay Shares.

