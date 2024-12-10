PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.36.

PAGS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

PAGS opened at $7.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.92. PagSeguro Digital has a 1-year low of $7.08 and a 1-year high of $14.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PAGS. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 82.5% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 3,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,806 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

