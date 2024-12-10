Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 55.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,378 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 31,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 3,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total value of $357,615.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,916,853.44. The trade was a 15.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Pentair in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Pentair from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.69.

View Our Latest Research Report on PNR

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR opened at $108.25 on Tuesday. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $66.77 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.02. Pentair had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $993.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 23.00%.

Pentair Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.