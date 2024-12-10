Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in Phillips 66 by 53.2% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 37,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,925 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,849,000. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,042,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,216,000. 76.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $162.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Bank of America began coverage on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler set a $144.00 price objective on Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $130.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.35. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $119.77 and a 12 month high of $174.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $36.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.31 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.05%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.