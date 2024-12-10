PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1188 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PTY opened at $14.80 on Tuesday. PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $13.00 and a 1 year high of $15.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.40.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile
PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in corporate debt obligations rated in the lowest investment grade category Baa or BBB and in the highest non-investment grade category Ba or BB.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- GXO Logistics: Time to Buy the Dip for the Rip in 2025
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Top 3 Finance Stocks to Hold for Strong Returns This Quarter
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.