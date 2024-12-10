Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (MHI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE MHI opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $9.72.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

