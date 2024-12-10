Point72 Asset Management L.P. Invests $1.80 Million in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,538 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 6.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 33,991 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 1.1% in the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in Ares Management by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ares Management from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ares Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.36.

Ares Management Stock Down 1.6 %

ARES stock opened at $175.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.74. Ares Management Co. has a 52-week low of $110.41 and a 52-week high of $180.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.58 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 12.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Ares Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 171.43%.

Insider Activity at Ares Management

In other news, Chairman Bennett Rosenthal sold 75,000 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.05, for a total transaction of $10,728,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 30,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.16, for a total value of $5,366,714.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,220,000. The trade was a 2.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 598,530 shares of company stock worth $100,265,260 in the last ninety days. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

