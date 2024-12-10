Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 316,295 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 316,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,066,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter worth $290,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the third quarter worth $25,955,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 58.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,472 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after purchasing an additional 21,604 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 21.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 722,243 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $79,266,000 after purchasing an additional 125,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. JMP Securities lowered their target price on Lantheus from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.00.

LNTH opened at $92.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.45. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $126.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

