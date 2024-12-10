Point72 Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,138,367 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $2,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Qiagen by 806.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 12.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Qiagen by 396.6% in the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. 70.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qiagen Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:QGEN opened at $44.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.65. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.35. Qiagen has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $47.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Qiagen to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC cut Qiagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.80.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

