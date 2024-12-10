Point72 DIFC Ltd Acquires New Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 459.9% during the second quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 22,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 12.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in America’s Car-Mart in the 3rd quarter worth about $974,000. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 768,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,266,000 after acquiring an additional 48,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

America’s Car-Mart Price Performance

Shares of CRMT stock opened at $57.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $367.74 million, a P/E ratio of -70.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.68. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a one year low of $37.98 and a one year high of $83.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens upgraded America’s Car-Mart from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of America’s Car-Mart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd.

Insider Activity

In other America’s Car-Mart news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 813,953 shares of America’s Car-Mart stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $34,999,979.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,582,363 shares in the company, valued at $68,041,609. This trade represents a 105.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua G. Welch purchased 23,255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.00 per share, with a total value of $999,965.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 148,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,405,065. This represents a 18.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer for the used car market in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, Arkansas.

See Also

