Point72 DIFC Ltd Buys Shares of 4,681 Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 16,095.6% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 7,243 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sally Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 19.9% during the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,070 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,169 shares during the period.

Sally Beauty Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SBH opened at $12.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.51. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.06 and a 52 week high of $14.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $935.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $935.88 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 31.37% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Sally Beauty from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sally Beauty from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

Insider Activity

In other Sally Beauty news, insider Scott C. Sherman sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $195,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,825.19. This trade represents a 24.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Kim Mcintosh sold 4,300 shares of Sally Beauty stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $62,479.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,433.05. This trade represents a 20.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Sally Beauty Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, skin and nail care products, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

Featured Stories

