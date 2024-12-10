Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $51,000 in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT)

Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Krispy Kreme by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 84,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,769 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Krispy Kreme by 8.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 47,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 31.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on DNUT shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Krispy Kreme from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Krispy Kreme in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.56.

Krispy Kreme Trading Down 0.9 %

Krispy Kreme stock opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Krispy Kreme, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.18 and a 12 month high of $17.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Krispy Kreme Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Further Reading

