Point72 DIFC Ltd Invests $57,000 in Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Marqeta by 633.2% during the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 6,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Marqeta in the second quarter valued at $61,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on MQ shares. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Marqeta from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Marqeta from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Marqeta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Marqeta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.23.

Marqeta Stock Up 2.1 %

Marqeta stock opened at $3.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 198.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Marqeta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.37 and a twelve month high of $7.36.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $127.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.05 million. Marqeta had a return on equity of 1.20% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Marqeta, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including financial services, on-demand services, expense management, and e-commerce enablement, as well as buy now, pay later.

