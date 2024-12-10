Point72 DIFC Ltd Purchases New Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,385 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 9,225 shares in the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in B. Riley Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 136.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get B. Riley Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

RILY stock opened at $5.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99. The firm has a market cap of $152.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.31 and a 200-day moving average of $11.13. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.07 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

About B. Riley Financial

(Free Report)

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RILY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B. Riley Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B. Riley Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.