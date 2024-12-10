Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron Acquires 18,990 Shares of Stock

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Free Report) CEO Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 18,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.56 per share, with a total value of $10,634.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 947,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,676.72. This trade represents a 2.04 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jack Kendrick Heilbron also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 29th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 1,000 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $13,990.00.

On Thursday, November 21st, Jack Kendrick Heilbron acquired 30,168 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $14,480.64.

On Thursday, September 26th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron bought 400 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.65 per share, with a total value of $260.00.

On Tuesday, October 8th, Jack Kendrick Heilbron purchased 100 shares of Presidio Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, for a total transaction of $1,498.00.

Presidio Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of Presidio Property Trust stock opened at $0.59 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.69. Presidio Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $1.45.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

Presidio Property Trust, Inc (we, our, us or the Company) is an internally-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with holdings in office, industrial, retail and model home properties. We were incorporated in the State of California on September 28, 1999, and in August 2010, we reincorporated as a Maryland corporation.

