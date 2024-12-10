Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.
Match Group Trading Up 1.4 %
NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTCH
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Match Group Profile
Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Match Group
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- How to Master Trading Discipline: Overcome Emotional Challenges
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Does China Investigation Change NVIDIA’s Outlook; Yes, No, Maybe?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Is Marvell Technology Chipping Away at NVIDIA’s Market Lead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.