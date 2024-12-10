Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,128 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 753 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Match Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 617.3% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Match Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Match Group by 433.5% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,846 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $33.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.13. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.47. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $42.42.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Match Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Match Group in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In other Match Group news, Director Stephen Bailey sold 801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $25,319.61. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,398 shares in the company, valued at $391,900.78. This represents a 6.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

