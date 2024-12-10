Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New Investment in BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of BBB Foods Inc. (NYSE:TBBB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 823,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,694,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.73% of BBB Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp grew its position in BBB Foods by 153.3% during the second quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in BBB Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BBB Foods by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 4,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BBB Foods in the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BBB Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $224,000. 8.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBB opened at $29.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.54. BBB Foods Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $35.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.58.

TBBB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded BBB Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised BBB Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BBB Foods in a research note on Monday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

BBB Foods Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of grocery retail stores in Mexico. It offers household cleaning, personal hyenine, cosmetics and beauty, pharmacy, and general merchandise products, as well as jellies and desserts, foods and drinks, pet supplies, coffee, tea, chocolates, breads, dry and frozen foods, snacks and sweets, and toilet papers and napkins.

