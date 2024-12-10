Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 12,057.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 12,574,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,327,000 after buying an additional 12,470,573 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 40.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,726,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,557,000 after buying an additional 4,794,746 shares during the last quarter. Ilex Capital Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Mondelez International in the third quarter valued at about $219,045,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 14.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,255,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,344,894,000 after buying an additional 2,268,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,823,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.64.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ opened at $61.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.33 and a 1-year high of $77.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.81.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.11 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Profile

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.