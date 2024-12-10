Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 826 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $37,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,850,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,954,404,000 after purchasing an additional 57,194 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,425,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,505,649,000 after buying an additional 19,211 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after buying an additional 853,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 601,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,816,000 after buying an additional 133,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $1,254.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $72.45 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,204.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,120.87. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,265.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.72 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,275.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,248.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,201.95. This represents a 99.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

