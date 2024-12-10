Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Takes $30.26 Million Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 326,264 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,258,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 8,189.3% during the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,599,827 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,527 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in CRH by 35.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,238,173 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $317,778,000 after buying an additional 1,114,177 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in CRH in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,745,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in CRH by 91.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,064 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of CRH by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,938 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

CRH Stock Performance

Shares of CRH stock opened at $100.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. CRH plc has a one year low of $65.06 and a one year high of $104.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.24.

CRH Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.262 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. CRH’s payout ratio is 37.20%.

CRH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of CRH from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of CRH from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. HSBC initiated coverage on CRH in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.42.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

