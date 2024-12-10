Quadrature Capital Ltd Acquires New Shares in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AIN. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Albany International by 1,864.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,493 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 20,399 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 12.0% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albany International during the second quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Albany International by 29.7% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 100,528 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after purchasing an additional 23,018 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 38.6% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AIN shares. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Albany International from $95.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com cut Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on Albany International from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Albany International from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.50.

Albany International Stock Performance

NYSE:AIN opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.68. Albany International Corp. has a 52-week low of $67.39 and a 52-week high of $99.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.35. Albany International had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $298.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Albany International Corp. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Albany International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Albany International’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Albany International news, VP Joseph M. Gaug acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $71.24 per share, for a total transaction of $71,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,215.64. The trade was a 17.21 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gunnar Kleveland bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $99,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,235. This represents a 20.34 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,450 shares of company stock valued at $245,813. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the machine clothing and engineered composites businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in the manufacturing of papers, paperboards, tissues, towels, pulps, nonwovens, building products, tannery, and textiles, as well as fiber cement and several other industrial applications.

