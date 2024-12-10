Quadrature Capital Ltd Has $336,000 Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Quadrature Capital Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,091 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBT. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at $186,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $12,151,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in John Bean Technologies by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 33,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter worth about $29,385,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of John Bean Technologies by 111.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of John Bean Technologies stock opened at $123.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.07. John Bean Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.64 and a fifty-two week high of $127.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.24.

John Bean Technologies Announces Dividend

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $442.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 7.42%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.

