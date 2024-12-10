Quadrature Capital Ltd Increases Holdings in CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Free Report) by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,554 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in CompoSecure were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMPO. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 146.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 289,451 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CompoSecure by 165.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 130,489 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in CompoSecure during the second quarter worth $259,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in CompoSecure by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,766,000. 37.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Gregoire Maes sold 55,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total transaction of $904,246.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 762,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,496,947.60. This represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Joseph Lowe sold 5,730 shares of CompoSecure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $69,046.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,292,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,571,238.95. This represents a 0.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,721,727 shares of company stock valued at $81,679,067. 74.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CompoSecure Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CMPO opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. CompoSecure, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.61 and a 12 month high of $16.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.11 million. CompoSecure had a negative net margin of 5.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CompoSecure, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CMPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CompoSecure from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. B. Riley increased their price target on CompoSecure from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on CompoSecure from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of CompoSecure from $11.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of CompoSecure in a report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.36.

CompoSecure Profile

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

