Quadrature Capital Ltd Invests $385,000 in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BRO. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,804,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,144,893,000 after purchasing an additional 86,824 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,915,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $405,638,000 after buying an additional 28,180 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Brown & Brown by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,489,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $311,979,000 after buying an additional 687,783 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Brown & Brown by 105.1% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,930,000 after buying an additional 1,059,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 8.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,553,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,899,000 after acquiring an additional 114,688 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BRO opened at $105.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $114.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.76. The company has a market capitalization of $30.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.79, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

Brown & Brown ( NYSE:BRO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 22.65% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Brown & Brown from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.46.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

