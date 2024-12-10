Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $402,000 Investment in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,037 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Synovus Financial during the second quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in Synovus Financial by 404.8% during the second quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

SNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com raised Synovus Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

SNV opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.47. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.78%.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

