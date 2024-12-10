Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,492 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MTDR. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new position in Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Matador Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 329.0% in the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 828 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Matador Resources by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Matador Resources by 154.8% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Matador Resources from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.08.

Matador Resources Price Performance

Shares of MTDR opened at $56.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $71.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.44.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The energy company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $770.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.69 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 27.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Matador Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Glenn W. Stetson purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $51.33 per share, for a total transaction of $51,330.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,411,043.55. This trade represents a 1.18 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Gaines Baty acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $25,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,420,067.86. The trade was a 0.74 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,805 shares of company stock valued at $92,151 in the last ninety days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Matador Resources



Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

