Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 129,863 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Quadrature Capital Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,059 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 129,863 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Hanesbrands in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of HBI stock opened at $8.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $6.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.50, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -12.68 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a positive return on equity of 44.72%. The firm had revenue of $937.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $936.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Hanesbrands from $4.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group raised Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

About Hanesbrands

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

