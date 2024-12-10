Quadrature Capital Ltd Sells 2,420 Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS)

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in GDS were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in GDS by 128.6% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 6,040,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,227,000 after buying an additional 3,397,592 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in GDS by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,249,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,482,000 after buying an additional 1,649,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of GDS in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,212,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in GDS during the third quarter worth about $26,572,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in GDS by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,391,000 after purchasing an additional 516,133 shares in the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GDS opened at $21.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.20 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. GDS Holdings Limited has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $24.74.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of GDS from $12.40 to $22.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

