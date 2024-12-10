Quanex Building Products Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend DeclarationOn December 6, 2024, Quanex Building Products Corporation (NYSE:NX) declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.08 per share on the company’s common stock. The dividend is set to be p

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Quanex Building Products’s 8K filing here.

Quanex Building Products Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Stories