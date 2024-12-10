Quantinno Capital Management LP Has $3.28 Million Stock Position in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 28.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 60.2% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Universal Display by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.4% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLED. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Universal Display from $242.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Universal Display from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Display currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.63.

Shares of OLED stock opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. Universal Display Co. has a 12 month low of $148.75 and a 12 month high of $237.00. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.83.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $161.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.28 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.98% and a return on equity of 15.75%. Universal Display’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Display Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.13%.

In related news, Director Lawrence Lacerte bought 742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $180.89 per share, for a total transaction of $134,220.38. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 122,372 shares in the company, valued at $22,135,871.08. This trade represents a 0.61 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

