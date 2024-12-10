Quantinno Capital Management LP Purchases 20,116 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 250.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,116 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 19.7% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 1,792.3% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Paul J. Fribourg purchased 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.01 per share, for a total transaction of $4,960,775.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 234,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,010,345. The trade was a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 10,969 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $743,259.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,045,982.88. This trade represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Hsbc Global Res cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.57.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE EL opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.29 and a fifty-two week high of $159.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 250.00%.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

