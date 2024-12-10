Quarry LP Increases Stock Holdings in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Quarry LP grew its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Free Report) by 455.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,025 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in TEGNA by 2,898.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,806,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445,739 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in TEGNA by 1.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,309,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,714,000 after acquiring an additional 141,638 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in TEGNA by 29.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 8,024,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,471 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TEGNA by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,779,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,077,000 after purchasing an additional 53,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TEGNA by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,935,000 after purchasing an additional 325,881 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on TGNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of TEGNA from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on TEGNA from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut TEGNA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd.

TEGNA Stock Performance

Shares of TGNA opened at $18.71 on Tuesday. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $19.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.39.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $806.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.72 million. TEGNA had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 16.75%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TEGNA Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.67%.

Insider Activity at TEGNA

In other news, COO Lynn B. Trelstad sold 25,000 shares of TEGNA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $347,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 179,617 shares in the company, valued at $2,493,083.96. The trade was a 12.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TEGNA

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

