Quarry LP Lowers Stock Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Quarry LP cut its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,506 shares during the quarter. Quarry LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMS. Investment Management Corp of Ontario boosted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Management Corp of Ontario now owns 9,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in CMS Energy by 1,122.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 479,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,845,000 after acquiring an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in CMS Energy in the third quarter worth $4,868,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in CMS Energy by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 63,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,485,000 after purchasing an additional 13,130 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $260,000. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $64,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,564.50. This represents a 3.69 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $136,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,415,439.07. This represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

CMS Energy stock opened at $67.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $55.10 and a 1-year high of $72.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.41.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Bank of America upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.21.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

