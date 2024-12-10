Quarry LP Takes Position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS)

Quarry LP acquired a new position in Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Amer Sports by 29.1% during the third quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 76,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 17,158 shares during the last quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD increased its stake in shares of Amer Sports by 236.1% during the 3rd quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 438,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,002,000 after purchasing an additional 308,376 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,698,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Amer Sports during the third quarter worth $12,907,000. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AS opened at $25.80 on Tuesday. Amer Sports, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.11 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -184.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.80.

A number of analysts recently commented on AS shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Amer Sports from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Amer Sports to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Amer Sports, Inc designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technical Apparel, Outdoor Performance, and Ball & Racquet Sports.

