Quarry LP Trims Stock Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Quarry LP reduced its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 64.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Quarry LP’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 12,496.6% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 901,536 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,281,000 after purchasing an additional 894,379 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,608,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,264,000 after buying an additional 573,027 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $24,508,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in ManpowerGroup by 480.1% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 324,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,884,000 after acquiring an additional 268,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 163.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 407,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,476,000 after acquiring an additional 253,287 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This represents a 12.77 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $62.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 78.92 and a beta of 1.45. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $80.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.60.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.01. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.545 per share. This is a boost from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.91%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 389.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

