Quilter (LON:QLT) Sets New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 158.30 ($2.02) and last traded at GBX 153.40 ($1.96), with a volume of 30449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 154.80 ($1.97).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.69. The firm has a market cap of £2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,870.00, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 143.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 133.47.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

