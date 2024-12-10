RB Capital Management LLC Buys 804 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 56.0% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 326.3% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 162 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

AMAT stock opened at $171.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $255.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.74. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 39.26%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 18.58%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMAT. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Applied Materials from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Applied Materials from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Applied Materials from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.29.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

