RB Capital Management LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

RB Capital Management LLC cut its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 2,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,321 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in Yum! Brands by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 7,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.94, for a total value of $959,600.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,307,396.90. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 21,069 shares of company stock valued at $2,842,965 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

YUM opened at $139.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $135.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.45. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.41 and a 52-week high of $143.20.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.04). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.13% and a negative return on equity of 18.93%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on YUM. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.94.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Yum! Brands

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division segments. It also operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.