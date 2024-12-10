RB Capital Management LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

RB Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 29,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 5,017 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 56,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 2,467,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 81,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the period.

DFAX stock opened at $26.18 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average is $25.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.82. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $23.29 and a 1 year high of $27.33.

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

