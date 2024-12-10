RB Capital Management LLC Purchases 22 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the quarter. RB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 130.9% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,318,475 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,447,000 after buying an additional 747,354 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 66,494 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,863,000 after buying an additional 16,780 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,538.2% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 25,599 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $561.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $586.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $559.39. The stock has a market cap of $516.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.00 by $0.15. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $100.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Hsbc Global Res lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. HSBC lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.84.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

