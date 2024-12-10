Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for International Tower Hill Mines (THM)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE: THM) in the last few weeks:

12/6/2024 – International Tower Hill Mines is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Price Performance

Shares of International Tower Hill Mines stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,402,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,731. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.40 and a 1-year high of $0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.55 and a beta of 1.10.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. is a Canada-based resource exploration company possessing a portfolio of Alaskan and Nevada based gold and base metal exploration projects. The Company is currently focused on the Livengood Gold Project located in the north of Fairbanks, Alaska. International Tower Hill Mines Ltd.

