Rep. Jared Moskowitz Buys NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock

Representative Jared Moskowitz (D-Florida) recently bought shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA). In a filing disclosed on December 09th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in NVIDIA stock on November 8th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORGAN STANLEY ACTIVE ASSETS (5)” account.

Representative Jared Moskowitz also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) on 11/8/2024.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) on 11/8/2024.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $138.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.51 and its 200 day moving average is $126.04. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $45.83 and a 12-month high of $152.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.65, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on NVDA. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total transaction of $13,419,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,655,836 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,592,139.88. This trade represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,676,986 shares of company stock worth $201,778,799. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 884.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 213,127,959 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $26,329,751,000 after buying an additional 191,469,114 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 854.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,069,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,738,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,348 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jared Evan Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2023. His current term ends on January 3, 2025. Moskowitz (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 23rd Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the Democratic primary scheduled on August 20, 2024. Moskowitz resigned his state House seat on January 11, 2019, to head the state’s Division of Emergency Management. Jared Evan Moskowitz was born in Coral Springs, Florida. Moskowitz graduated from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and government from George Washington University in 2003 and a law degree from Nova Southeastern University in 2007. Moskowitz’s career experience includes working as the director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management and general counsel with AshBritt Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

