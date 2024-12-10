Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 425,203 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 827,355 shares.The stock last traded at $8.06 and had previously closed at $8.05.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Repay in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.83.

The firm has a market cap of $772.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Repay had a positive return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 25.53%. The company had revenue of $79.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Repay’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Repay news, EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 51,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $413,552.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,040. This trade represents a 26.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Repay by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Repay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 53,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Repay during the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in Repay by 15.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Repay by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,451,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,330,000 after acquiring an additional 75,091 shares in the last quarter. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

