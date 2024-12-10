Resources Management Corp CT ADV Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 139.3% during the third quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $607.68 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $461.62 and a twelve month high of $612.09. The firm has a market cap of $524.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $589.76 and a 200 day moving average of $565.02.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

