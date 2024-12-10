Resources Management Corp CT ADV Sells 200 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Resources Management Corp CT ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter worth about $29,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.83 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.47.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $72.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $78.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.79 billion, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 33.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Beurden Saul Van sold 35,000 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $2,169,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,687 shares in the company, valued at $7,853,327.13. This trade represents a 21.65 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ather Williams III sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,822,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 163,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,421,957. The trade was a 26.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.