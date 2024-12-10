Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Position Lifted by LRI Investments LLC

LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 3,035.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,951 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 237.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,472,471 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,752 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 695,731 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,870,000 after acquiring an additional 55,967 shares in the last quarter. Philip James Wealth Mangement LLC bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,345,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,528,095 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,247,475,000 after acquiring an additional 485,731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $1,440,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $64.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.70. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

About Rio Tinto Group

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.