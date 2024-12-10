RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX – Free Report) by 163.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 189,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,846 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of RLX Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RLX Technology by 284.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 35,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in RLX Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in RLX Technology by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 10,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in RLX Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLX opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 1.02. RLX Technology Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.19.

RLX Technology Announces Dividend

About RLX Technology

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. RLX Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.01%.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It serves partner distributors and retail outlets. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

