Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Position Lessened by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 764.2% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 240,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 190,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments boosted its position in Roper Technologies by 739.4% during the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 72,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,919,000 after purchasing an additional 63,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $675.00 to $666.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $569.00 price objective (down from $625.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $665.00 price objective (up previously from $660.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.20.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of ROP stock opened at $548.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $508.22 and a 12-month high of $580.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $554.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $551.56.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $4.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.32 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 1,000 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,250. This trade represents a 2.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

