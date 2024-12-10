Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (RGT) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 12th

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) announced an annual dividend on Monday, December 2nd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share on Monday, December 23rd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th.

Shares of NYSE RGT opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. Royce Global Value Trust has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

