Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc cut its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,228 shares during the quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 157.8% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its position in Sanofi by 708.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Sanofi stock opened at $48.43 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $58.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.90 and a 200-day moving average of $52.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $1.35. Sanofi had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business had revenue of $13.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

